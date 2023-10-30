JioPhone Prima 4G Revolutionizes Feature Phones with Social Media Integration

Jio has unveiled its latest offering, the JioPhone Prima 4G, at the recent IMC 2023 event. This feature phone is an upgrade to the existing lineup of JioPhones and comes with exciting new features, including support for popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube. With this move, Jio aims to bridge the digital divide making social media accessible to a wider audience.

The JioPhone Prima 4G boasts a vibrant TFT display with a screen resolution of 320×240 pixels. It retains the classic feature phone design, with rounded edges and a distinctive concentric circle pattern on the rear panel. The phone is equipped with a single rear camera and a 0.3MP front camera, allowing users to capture moments and engage in video calls.

One of the standout features of the JioPhone Prima 4G is its expandable storage capability. With support for up to 128GB via a microSD card, users can store a vast library of photos, videos, and documents. The phone is powered an ARM Cortex A53 chipset and houses a reliable 1,800mAh battery, ensuring seamless performance throughout the day.

Moreover, the JioPhone Prima 4G runs on KaiOS, a feature-rich operating system optimized for low-cost devices. This operating system allows users to access a wide range of pre-installed Jio apps, including JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioTV, and JioChat. Additionally, JioPay is integrated into the phone, enabling users to make UPI payments conveniently.

The JioPhone Prima 4G is available at an affordable price of Rs 2,599 and is scheduled to be released during Diwali. Although there has been speculation regarding its availability, more details are expected to be announced soon. Keep an eye out for exciting offers that may accompany the phone’s launch.

So, are you ready to embrace the future of feature phones with the JioPhone Prima 4G? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Which social media apps are supported the JioPhone Prima 4G?

A: The JioPhone Prima 4G supports popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and YouTube.

Q: How much storage does the JioPhone Prima 4G offer?

A: The JioPhone Prima 4G offers expandable storage of up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Q: What operating system does the JioPhone Prima 4G run on?

A: The JioPhone Prima 4G runs on KaiOS, an operating system designed for low-cost devices.

Q: What is the price of the JioPhone Prima 4G?

A: The JioPhone Prima 4G is priced at Rs 2,599.

Q: When will the JioPhone Prima 4G be available?

A: The JioPhone Prima 4G is set to be released during Diwali.