JioMart and Meta Celebrate Successful One-Year Partnership to Simplify Shopping on WhatsApp

JioMart and Meta recently marked the completion of their one-year partnership, which has revolutionized the way Indian consumers shop for their household needs through WhatsApp. JioMart, a leading e-marketplace in India, collaborated with WhatsApp to provide users with a seamless shopping experience within the messaging app.

This partnership has been deemed one of the most successful in the domestic retail space, with JioMart witnessing a staggering 7x growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp compared to the same period last year. The user-friendly functionality of the platform has also facilitated a remarkable 6x month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India, expressed their satisfaction with the strategic partnership, stating that messaging has proven to be a faster and more convenient way for businesses and people to get things done. She emphasized that chat-based experiences will be a game-changer worldwide, further driving momentum in the field of business messaging.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO of JioMart, highlighted the phenomenal success of JioMart on WhatsApp, particularly in democratizing digital commerce and attracting new customers. The platform has expanded its offerings to include multi-categories, ranging from groceries and fashion to electronics, with plans to soon introduce collections from the renowned Reliance Jewels range.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary, JioMart announced exclusive prices and discounts of up to 70% on products across various categories for WhatsApp shoppers. Additionally, JioMart will be hosting a live session on their social media platforms, featuring celebrities Gauahar Khan and RJ Kisna, offering participants the chance to win iPhones and over 200 prizes.

To access JioMart on WhatsApp, users simply need to send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770). They will receive the shopping catalog, notifications on current offers, and deals, allowing them to browse unlimited products, add items to their cart, and complete their purchases, all within the WhatsApp interface.

This hassle-free service provides customers with the convenience of ordering at their preferred time, with no restrictions on quantity. JioMart and WhatsApp have revolutionized digital shopping for digitally shy customers and are determined to reach a larger audience across the country.

Sources:

– Reliance Retail release issued on September 29, 2023.