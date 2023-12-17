Japanese Guitarist Dedicates Life to Becoming Jimmy Page

Summary: Akio Sakurai, a Japanese guitarist, has dedicated his life to becoming his guitar hero, Jimmy Page. Sakurai’s journey is the subject of a new documentary called “Mr. Jimmy,” which showcases his transformation into the persona of Jimmy Page and his nightly performances of Led Zeppelin songs in Tokyo clubs. When the real Jimmy Page discovered Sakurai and witnessed his playing, it set Sakurai on a new path, and he left his job to pursue his dreams in Los Angeles. The film follows Sakurai as he joins tribute band Led Zepagain and auditions for Jason Bonham. Sakurai’s dedication to replicating Page’s playing style and sound is evident in his meticulous study of live bootleg versions and his use of modified guitars and vintage gear. His journey to achieve Page’s tone is ongoing, as he constantly updates his pickups to get closer to the iconic sound. This article explores Sakurai’s quest to become his guitar hero and sheds light on the passion and devotion behind his transformation into Mr. Jimmy.