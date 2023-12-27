President Biden Struggles to Connect with Young Voters, Jimmy Fallon Jokes About Pacemaker

In recent polls, President Joe Biden’s popularity has taken a hit, with younger voters being a significant contributing factor. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon used humor to highlight Biden’s struggle to resonate with the younger generation.

During a monologue on “The Tonight Show,” Fallon jokingly suggested that President Biden, who is 81 years old, may have attempted to connect with younger voters in a unique way renaming his pacemaker. In a lighthearted quip, Fallon referred to the pacemaker as “TikTok,” a popular social media platform among Gen Z.

Fallon also delved into the results of a recent survey that indicated a higher inclination among young voters towards Biden compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump. Fallon comically interpreted the survey findings, saying that young voters would prefer “President Mid” (referring to Biden) over “President Sus” (referring to Trump). He even sprinkled in some Gen Z lingo, saying “No cap,” which means “no lies.”

The poll, conducted Economist/YouGov, targeted registered voters under the age of 30. Out of those surveyed, 53% expressed support for President Biden, while only 24% said they would support Trump in the 2024 election. Additionally, a small percentage favored other candidates, were uncertain about their preferred candidate, or had no plans to vote.

While humorously discussing these poll numbers, Fallon highlighted the importance of President Biden’s efforts to appeal to younger voters in the upcoming presidential election. With Gen Z being a significant demographic, connecting with them is crucial for any candidate.

As President Biden continues to navigate his presidency, it remains to be seen how successful his efforts will be in resonating with young voters. However, in the realm of comedy, Jimmy Fallon’s jokes about Biden’s pacemaker and Gen Z voters add an amusing twist to the political conversation.