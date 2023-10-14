Netflix Plans to Open Brick-and-Mortar Stores with Dining and Entertainment Experiences

Netflix has announced its plans to open brick-and-mortar stores, including restaurants, 2025. These physical hubs, called Netflix House, will offer a unique and immersive experience for subscribers of the streaming platform. Jimmy Fallon, host of the “Tonight Show,” jokingly mentioned that one of the rules at the Netflix restaurant will be the prohibition of sharing food.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix House locations will not only sell physical merchandise but will also provide dining and entertainment experiences. In line with the success of the show “Squid Game,” the company plans to include an obstacle course inspired the series in their U.S. locations. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances and art installations that are inspired popular Netflix shows.

Netflix intends to offer a wide range of food options, drawing inspiration from their reality TV cooking and baking shows. This will include everything from casual fast food to luxury meals, all aimed at creating a fully immersive Netflix experience for visitors.

Josh Simon, the VP of consumer products at Netflix, emphasized the company’s goal of taking their customers’ immersion in the world of movies and TV shows to the next level. Netflix has already experimented with similar real-life physical experiences, such as the “Stranger Things” store that traveled across different locations in recent years.

Through this expansion into physical stores, Netflix aims to connect with their audience on a deeper level and extend their brand beyond the digital realm. The introduction of dining and entertainment experiences will provide subscribers with an exciting way to engage with the content they love.

Source: Bloomberg (No URL provided)