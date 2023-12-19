President Biden’s Approval Rating Drops as He Struggles to Connect with Younger Voters

In an era where political popularity is crucial, President Biden is facing a significant decline in his poll numbers, largely attributed to his difficulty in resonating with younger voters. Late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon humorously suggested that Biden took an unconventional approach to bridge this gap renaming his pacemaker.

During his monologue, Fallon delved into various political topics, including jabs at Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani. However, it was Biden’s struggle that tickled Fallon’s funny bone the most. “Right now young voters seem to be the biggest problem for Biden’s campaign, which is tough, because compared to him, everyone is a young voter,” Fallon quipped.

Despite the comedic tone, Fallon reassured viewers that Biden is putting in effort to gain support from the younger demographic. In a comical twist, Fallon mentioned that Biden had renamed his pacemaker “TikTok,” referencing the popular social media platform.

The talk show host took pride in his joke, effortlessly mimicking shadow boxing and portraying a victorious sports player. Fallon even proclaimed, “that was a great joke,” before swiftly moving on to his next humorous jab at Biden, this time involving former President Barack Obama.

As the audience chuckled along, it is clear that President Biden’s struggle to connect with younger voters has become a topic of amusement for many. The key challenge lies in finding a way to bridge the generational gap and effectively communicate his vision to the younger demographic.

To gain insight into Fallon’s humorous take on the matter, you can watch his monologue in the provided video above.