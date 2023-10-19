The Republican Party’s Search for a House Speaker

In a surprising turn of events, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed for a second time to secure votes for the position of House speaker. This setback has left the Republican caucus in an embarrassing position, especially as critical issues, such as a potential government shutdown and tensions in the Middle East, loom large.

With their previous attempts at voting in Rep. Steve Scalise and Jordan proving unsuccessful, it is glaringly clear that the Republican Party needs to consider an outsider for the role of speaker. To assist in this search, a LinkedIn-inspired job posting has been prepared in the spirit of bipartisan helpfulness.

The job posting seeks an enthusiastic and qualified (or unqualified) conservative candidate with the ability to lead a team of politicians through a time of ideological uncertainty. The ideal candidate should be skilled at uniting individuals with differing views on democracy, while simultaneously accomplishing as little as possible, all the while projecting seriousness in their interactions with television cameras.

The responsibilities of the House speaker include dealing with contentious figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz and refraining from physical altercations. Other duties involve launching impeachment efforts against President Joe Biden for reasons that may be less than clear, defending the actions of the January 6th Capitol rioters as mere “tourists,” and vehemently criticizing Black Lives Matter protesters.

Qualifications for the position are remarkably low, requiring only a pulse and a MAGA hat. The ability to lie without regret, experience in owning the “libs,” and a deep aversion to anyone who differs from oneself are also deemed important. Proficiency in Microsoft Office is expected, and experience in herding lemmings is seen as a bonus.

The compensation for the House speaker position includes a base salary of $223,500 per year. However, the exact amount may vary depending on how long the speaker can maintain their position before being unceremoniously voted out. Perks include free flights on donor jets and a complimentary copy of Donald Trump Jr.’s book, “Triggered.”

Source: No URLs provided.