Analysts Bullish on Meta Platforms as Stock Continues to Rise

Analysts at Citigroup have reaffirmed their confidence in Meta Platforms (META), the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, as their top pick among internet stocks. They cite the company’s annual virtual reality conference, Meta Connect, as a positive catalyst for shares. The conference, which is set to take place next week, is expected to showcase Meta’s efforts in generative artificial intelligence.

Citigroup also believes that Meta is gaining a larger share of the online advertising market, thanks to the success of Reels, its short-form video feature designed to rival TikTok. This strength in online advertising, combined with the advancements in artificial intelligence, could lead to a significant increase in Meta’s stock price.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer agrees with Citigroup’s analysis and expects “big things” from Meta at their upcoming conference. He notes that Meta’s stock has been performing well, with a more than 150% surge this year. However, despite the rebound in 2023, Meta shares have yet to reach their all-time high from September 2021.

Meta’s stock closed at around $304 on Friday, with a rise of over 2%. Cramer’s Charitable Trust, which owns Meta stock, has been benefiting from this positive performance.

Overall, analysts and investors continue to be bullish on Meta Platforms, recognizing the company’s potential in the online advertising market and advancements in artificial intelligence. The upcoming Meta Connect conference is anticipated to be a pivotal event that could further drive the company’s stock price.

Definition of terms:

– Meta Platforms (META): the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

– Reels: Meta’s short-form video feature designed to rival TikTok.

– Citigroup: a global banking and financial services corporation.

Source: CNBC