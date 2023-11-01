New Mega-Cap Stocks Show Impressive Growth, But Caution is Advised, Says Jim Cramer

Benzinga – Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor

Mega-cap stocks have experienced volatility in recent months, despite the market’s weakness. However, a recent analysis of the total 2023 returns from eight mega-cap stocks, dubbed “The Enormous Eight,” has shown impressive performance.

These mega-cap stocks include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta Platforms (META). According to the analysis, these stocks have individually generated triple- or double-digit returns, far outperforming other ETFs like the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

While the returns appear impressive, CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer urges caution. He compares the stocks to bowling pins, suggesting that they are vulnerable to negative developments. Cramer believes that the equilibrium between buyers and sellers is critical for the stability of these stocks and that without it, the ease of short-selling could bring them down.

Cramer’s cautious sentiments are valid, especially considering the high short interest in stocks like Tesla and Apple. Short interest reflects negative sentiment towards a stock, and in the case of these companies, it could attract more short sellers.

It is important to note that while these mega-cap stocks have shown remarkable growth, investors should be mindful of the risks involved. The market is in constant flux, and a single negative event could impact these stocks significantly. Therefore, it is advisable for investors to exercise caution and closely monitor the market.

FAQ:

Q: What are mega-cap stocks?

A: Mega-cap stocks are stocks of companies with a market capitalization of over $200 billion.

Q: What is short interest?

A: Short interest refers to the number of shares of a stock that have been sold short investors, indicating a bearish sentiment towards the stock.

Q: What is an ETF?

A: ETF stands for Exchange-Traded Fund, which is an investment fund traded on stock exchanges, similar to stocks.

