Jilda Jean Buraglio Remembered with Graveside Service in Superior

Jilda Jean Buraglio, a beloved member of the Superior community, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home in Duluth, MN. Born on May 10, 1938, in Duluth, MN, Jilda was the daughter of Carl and Lila Buraglio. She attended Duluth Central High School and was an active member of Holy Assumption Parish.

Jilda’s life was marked love for her family and community. She was preceded in death her parents, as well as her sisters Carleen Erickson and Janice Herold. Additionally, she mourned the loss of her partner, Charlie Kobus, who held a special place in her heart.

Despite her personal losses, Jilda found joy in her relationships with her nieces, Beth Allen and Lynne Dowdall (Mark), and her grandnephews, Christopher Erickson and Scott Dowdall. Her extended family also brought her immense happiness throughout the years.

To honor and remember Jilda, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 8, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Superior. Following the service, a light meal will be provided for attendees to share memories and support one another during this time of mourning.

Jilda Jean Buraglio’s life was defined her love, compassion, and dedication to her family and community. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

