New Tamil Film ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ Creates Buzz with its Unique Periodic Action Drama

The highly anticipated Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ directed Karthik Subbaraj has recently hit the theaters, and it is already generating a lot of buzz among moviegoers. Starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead roles, this period action drama is set in the 1970s and serves as a prequel to the 2014 Tamil release ‘Jigarthanda’.

One of the standout features of ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is its unique concept, which takes inspiration from the life story of the legendary Rajinikanth. As a tribute to the Superstar actor, the film’s team has expressed their gratitude including a special thanks before the movie begins. This gesture has further piqued the interest of Rajinikanth fans who are eager to witness the cinematic representation of their idol’s life.

The film showcases an extraordinary first half, followed a captivating second half, making it an engaging watch from start to finish. Both Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah deliver stellar performances, igniting the big screens with their on-screen presence. However, it is Karthik Subbaraj’s direction, particularly the last 30 minutes of the film, that has left the audience spellbound. The director’s vision and storytelling techniques have received high praise from movie enthusiasts.

Fans on social media have been raving about ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’, dubbing it the Diwali winner. The movie has managed to secure a substantial number of screens across theaters, ensuring its reach to a wider audience.

