JID’s Viral TikTok Challenge Propels “Surround Sound” up the Charts

A viral TikTok challenge has propelled JID’s song “Surround Sound” to new heights, making it one of the most popular songs on the platform. The TikTok Billboard Top 50, a weekly ranking of the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, has seen “Surround Sound” gain significant traction.

Originally released in 2022, “Surround Sound” quickly gained attention on TikTok thanks to a dance challenge that went viral. Participants were encouraged to mount or tape their phones to the ceiling and record a choreographed dance or other wacky scene. The challenge quickly caught on, leading to an increase in video views, user engagement, and overall popularity of the song on the platform.

The success of the TikTok challenge not only boosted JID’s presence on TikTok but also helped “Surround Sound” climb the ranks on the Billboard Hot 100. The song reached a peak position of No. 64, a remarkable achievement considering its initial release date.

“Surround Sound” is not only gaining popularity on TikTok and the charts; it has also made waves in the music industry. The song heavily samples Yasiin Bey’s 1999 hit “Ms. Fat Booty,” itself a sample of Aretha Franklin’s “One Step Ahead.” The clever combination of these iconic tracks has resonated with listeners and contributed to the song’s widespread acclaim.

Furthermore, “Surround Sound” continues to attract millions of streams on various music platforms. Luminate reports that the song brought in over 8.8 million streams on platforms that contribute to the Hot 100, signaling the growing demand and popularity of JID’s music among listeners.

As “Surround Sound” continues to gain traction on TikTok and the charts, it is evident that JID’s viral TikTok challenge has played a significant role in propelling the song to new levels of success. With its catchy beats, inventive dance challenge, and skillful sampling, “Surround Sound” is sure to leave a lasting impact on both TikTok and the music industry as a whole.