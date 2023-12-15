New No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50: JID’s “Surround Sound” Featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate

JID’s “Surround Sound,” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate, has taken the top spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The song made a significant jump from No. 5 to No. 1 on the chart dated December 16.

This catchy track has been dominating TikTok for the past four weeks since its debut at No. 13 on November 25. Its popularity has been largely driven a dance trend on the app, where users mount or tape a phone to the ceiling and record a choreographed dance or scene below.

Not only is “Surround Sound” ruling the TikTok Billboard Top 50, but it’s also climbing its way up the Billboard Hot 100. The song reached a new peak at No. 64 and garnered 8.8 million official U.S. streams from December 1 to 7, increasing 31%.

While “Surround Sound” takes the top spot, Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continues to hold strong at No. 2 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The chart also features other festive tunes such as The Ronettes’ “Sleigh Ride,” Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” and Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in the top 10.

Interestingly, seven holiday-themed songs made it onto the December 16 ranking. Michael Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” climbed to No. 22, while Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” debuted at No. 27 and No. 40, respectively.

In addition to the festive tracks, newcomer Flo Milli made a strong entry on the chart with “Never Lose Me” debuting at No. 12. The rapper’s first appearance on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, “Never Lose Me” has gained popularity with uploads featuring couples hanging out or people pretending to tell bedtime stories using the song’s lyrics.

Other notable debuts on the chart include Alex G’s unreleased song “I Wait for You” at No. 15 and mikeeysmind and Sanikwave’s “VVV (HE’S BACK)” featuring Playboi Carti at No. 14. These songs have caught the attention of TikTok users through various trends and styles of content.

To discover the full TikTok Billboard Top 50, including debuts from WILLOW, Flo Rida, Madonna, and more, you can visit the chart on Billboard’s website. Additionally, you can tune in to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio (channel 4) every Friday at 3 p.m. ET to catch the premiere of the chart’s top 10 countdown, with reruns throughout the week.