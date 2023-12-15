New Dance Craze Takes TikTok By Storm, Knocking Mariah Carey from the Top Spot

A viral dance trend has catapulted JID’s “Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate to the number one spot on the TikTok Billboard Top 50. The track, which was previously at number five, surged in popularity, overtaking Mariah Carey’s perennial favorite, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, which retains its spot at number two.

However, the holiday spirit is well and truly alive as two Christmas hits make their way into the top 10. A trap remix of The Ronettes’ classic “Sleigh Ride” glides into the charts at number six, while Wham!’s timeless ballad, “Last Christmas”, lands at number seven.

Billboard has been closely monitoring music discovery and engagement on TikTok in the United States, bringing music lovers the verified list of the hottest songs on the platform every week. To access the TikTok Billboard Top 50, users can visit any sound detail page and tap the top right button to access the charts page.

The rise of “Surround Sound” on TikTok highlights the profound impact the platform has on shaping music trends and propelling songs to new heights of popularity. The dance trend associated with the track has captivated TikTok users worldwide, with countless users uploading their own versions of the choreography.

As TikTok continues to grow in popularity, musicians and labels are increasingly recognizing its potential as a launchpad for chart success. The power of TikTok’s user-generated content and viral challenges provide artists with a unique opportunity to connect with a massive and engaged audience. As we head into the new year, we can expect to see more songs climbing the TikTok Billboard Top 50 thanks to the platform’s influence and the creativity of its users.