Tetris Kelly: “Surround Sound” JID reigns supreme as Lana Del Rey and Nicki Minaj climb the charts

Tetris Kelly’s latest update on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 shows “Surround Sound” JID featuring 21 Savage and Baby Tate maintaining its position at No. 1 for the second consecutive week. This catchy track continues to captivate TikTok users, garnering immense popularity and engagement.

While Christmas tunes dominate much of the Top 10, Lana Del Rey and Father John Misty have made an impressive leap from No. 34 to No. 4 with their hit collaboration, “Let The Light In.” This unexpected surge highlights the versatility and appeal of their unique sound.

Adding to the excitement, Nicki Minaj secures a place in the Top 10 with her song “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. This debut track from her album ‘Pink Friday 2’ demonstrates Minaj’s ability to consistently captivate audiences with her infectious beats and distinctive style.

Billboard’s weekly compilation of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 is a testament to the platform’s influence on music discovery and engagement in the United States. Users can easily access the charts page visiting any sound detail page and tapping the top right button.

As the weeks go, it will be interesting to see if JID can hold on to the top spot or if other contenders will rise to claim the coveted position. The ever-changing landscape of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 keeps music enthusiasts on their toes, eagerly anticipating the next breakthrough hit.

Stay tuned for more updates on the hottest songs making waves on TikTok, as Billboard continues to monitor the pulse of this dynamic platform.