Sony Entertainment Television Brings Back Popular Dance Reality Show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Sony Entertainment Television has exciting news for dance enthusiasts and reality show fans in the Indian sub-continent: the highly anticipated and immensely popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning to the small screen after a 12-year hiatus. The show, which is an Indian adaptation of the BBC Studios unscripted format Dancing with the Stars, will premiere on November 11th and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30PM IST.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has become a household sensation over the years, known for its dazzling dance-offs and star-studded judging panel. This time, the show is bringing together a dynamic judging panel consisting of Farah Khan Kunder, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. Farah Khan Kunder, an acclaimed filmmaker and skilled choreographer, will offer valuable feedback with her discerning eye for spotting talent. Arshad Warsi, a versatile actor, dancer, and entertainer, will contribute his wit and charm. Malaika Arora, a Bollywood icon and popular reality show judge, will bring her mesmerizing moves and captivating presence to the panel. With their wealth of experience and expertise, these judges promise to provide unforgettable entertainment throughout the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is known for its unique blend of entertainment, emotion, and unparalleled choreography, constantly raising the bar for television. As one of the most popular BBC Studios formats, with 61 licenses worldwide, this Indian adaptation has captured the hearts of viewers both in India and internationally.

The forthcoming season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa features an exciting lineup of contestants from diverse walks of life, including Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, the vivacious Tanishaa Mukerji, TV actor and model Aamir Ali, television icon Urvashi Dholakia, heartthrobs Shoaib Ibrahim and Vivek Dahiya, and many more talented individuals.

Hosted Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa promises an even more immersive and electrifying experience for viewers across India. The show is set to captivate audiences with its incredible hidden dance talents and the transformation of beloved actors and stars shedding their inhibitions and donning their dancing shoes.

Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to Sony Entertainment Television on November 11th at 9.30 pm for the much-anticipated premiere of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Get ready for a visual extravaganza that will redefine the world of dance and entertainment.

