The Crown of a New Era: Netflix Developing a JFK TV Series

Netflix is set to release a limited TV series based on the life of John F. Kennedy, aiming to capture the same success as its hit show, The Crown. The upcoming series will be adapted from the biography “JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956” Fredrik Logevall, which was published in 2020.

The project will be led acclaimed screenwriter Eric Roth, who will both write and executive produce the series. Roth, known for his Academy Award-winning work on films like Forrest Gump and Munich, brings a wealth of talent and experience to the table. Additionally, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment will serve as executive producers.

While details about the series are still under wraps, it is expected to depict significant milestones in Kennedy’s life, starting from his birth and spanning his years as a junior U.S. Senator. Netflix is said to be considering a similar approach to The Crown, potentially featuring different actors to portray Kennedy as he ages. However, the exact structure and format of the series remain unknown.

The Kennedy family has long been regarded as American royalty, and with the combination of their captivating story and Roth’s storytelling prowess, the JFK series has the potential to become a crown jewel of popularity in the Netflix streaming universe.

