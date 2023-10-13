Netflix Developing Limited Series on John F. Kennedy’s Life

Netflix is reportedly working on a limited series that will explore the life of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The project is based on the book “JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956” Fredrik Logevall. The book, published in 2020, is the first part of a planned two-volume biography of Kennedy, delving into his early years and his time as a junior U.S. Senator from Massachusetts.

The series will be written and executive produced Eric Roth, an acclaimed film writer. Roth has an impressive resume, having won an Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for “Forrest Gump” in 1995. He has also been nominated for multiple Academy Awards for films like “Munich,” “A Star Is Born,” and “Dune.” Roth is currently working on Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Netflix sees the Kennedy series as an American equivalent of its successful show “The Crown,” which focuses on the British royal family and Queen Elizabeth II. It is uncertain whether the Kennedy series will follow a similar format, with different actors portraying the main characters as they age, as done in “The Crown.”

In addition to Roth, executive producers for the Kennedy series include Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment. Chernin Entertainment has a diverse television slate, including the show “P-Valley” at Starz, which has been renewed for a third season, and the upcoming series “Chief of War” at Apple TV+ starring Jason Momoa.

While representatives for Netflix have not provided any official comments about the series, its potential to explore the influential history of the Kennedy family in America makes it an exciting project to look forward to.

Sources: Variety