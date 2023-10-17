Netflix Developing Limited Series on the Life of John F. Kennedy

Netflix is set to create a limited television series based on the life of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Rather than focusing on the British royal family like The Crown, the show will explore the Kennedy dynasty. The streaming giant sees this as an American version of the acclaimed show.

The series will be based on Fredrik Logevall’s biography, JFK: Coming Of Age In The American Century, 1917-1956. The first volume, released in 2020, delves into JFK’s education, military service, and early political career. The upcoming second volume is expected to cover his presidency and assassination.

The actor who will portray the 35th U.S. President in the series is still unknown. However, James Marsden, who previously played Kennedy in the film The Butler, seems like a potential fit. It is unclear whether the show will follow The Crown’s pattern of having different actors portraying the characters as they age.

The production team for this series has started to take shape. Renowned screenwriter Eric Roth, who won an Oscar for Forrest Gump in 1995, is attached as the writer and executive producer. Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, known for their work on Luther: The Fallen Sun with Idris Elba, will also serve as executive producers.

While further decisions about casting and crew have not been announced, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes may impact the overall process. As a result, the casting of Marsden or any other actor for the role may face delays.

