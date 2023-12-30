2024 Predictions: What Will Happen in the World of Celebrities and Culture?

As the new year approaches, it’s that time again to make predictions for what’s to come in 2024. While many spend the week between Christmas and New Year’s reflecting on their personal achievements, we have our eyes set on the world of the rich, famous, and messy. Here’s a sneak peek of what we expect to see in the realm of celebrities and culture in the upcoming year.

First off, we anticipate that Charles Melton will receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, capturing the internet’s attention with his undeniable charm on the red carpet. In other news, a number of celebrities who have long been suspected of using Ozempic will finally come clean, with one even becoming a brand ambassador the end of the year.

Love is in the air as Florence Pugh reveals she is dating a woman, playfully commenting, “the hair didn’t give it away?” during an interview. On the other hand, unfortunately, we predict a divorce between Kristen Bell and Dax Sheppard.

In a surprising turn of events, Chris Pratt agrees to lend his AI likeness for a commercial, causing ripples in the industry and leaving him puzzled the subsequent backlash. In a wedding announcement that catches everyone off guard, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s nuptials are only revealed through a social media post from North West or Landon Barker.

Shifting to the political sphere, rumors circulate about New York City mayor Eric Adams being polyamorous. Additionally, Kim Kardashian finds love in the arms of a politician.

Other notable predictions include Taylor Swift releasing her own cryptocurrency, Bella Hadid bringing skinny jeans back into the fashion spotlight, and George Santos facing legal trouble with a DUI.

As we eagerly await the year ahead, let’s keep an eye on these predictions and see if any of them come true. And don’t forget to share your own forecasts in the comments below. Who knows, you might just have your finger on the pulse of the celebrity world!