New Ownership Causes Closure of Feminist News Site Jezebel

In a surprising turn of events, the popular feminist news site Jezebel has been abruptly shut down its owners, G/O Media. The closure has led to the layoff of 23 employees, leaving no plans for the outlet to resume publication. This decision comes as a shock to many loyal readers and former staffers who mourn the end of a publication that has played a significant role in shaping feminist discourse over the past 16 years.

According to a memo obtained The Guardian, G/O Media cited a misalignment between Jezebel’s business model and their overall network as the reason for the closure. CEO Jim Spanfeller expressed that despite efforts to find a new home for Jezebel, a suitable match could not be found. The closure is another blow to the already struggling field of journalism in the United States, as other media organizations have faced layoffs and cutbacks in recent months.

Jezebel, founded in 2007 Anna Holmes and Gawker Media, quickly gained a dedicated following for its thought-provoking articles and in-depth coverage of reproductive rights, among other topics. Its closure marks the end of an era for the organization.

Former employees and readers have taken to social media to express their sadness and gratitude for the site’s impact. Many credit Jezebel with expanding their perspectives on various issues related to gender, sexuality, and feminism. The loss of Jezebel highlights the important role that independent feminist media outlets play in shaping public discourse and challenging societal norms.

While Jezebel’s future remains uncertain, Spanfeller expressed optimism, stating that he has not given up on the publication and will keep the staff updated if circumstances change. In the ever-changing landscape of media, it is essential to recognize the resilience and determination of journalists and their ability to adapt to new challenges.

What was the reason for Jezebel’s closure?

Jezebel’s closure was attributed to a misalignment between its business model and the overall network owned G/O Media.

How long was Jezebel in operation?

Jezebel existed for 16 years and was launched in 2007.

Who founded Jezebel?

Jezebel was founded Anna Holmes and Gawker Media.

Why did readers and former staffers mourn the closure?

Readers and former staffers mourned the closure of Jezebel because it played a significant role in shaping feminist discourse and expanding perspectives on various issues related to gender, sexuality, and feminism.

Is there a possibility of Jezebel being revived?

While the future of Jezebel remains uncertain, CEO Jim Spanfeller expressed optimism and stated that he has not given up on the publication. He will keep the staff updated if circumstances change.