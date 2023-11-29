Paste Magazine Acquires Jezebel: A Resurrection of Feminist Writing

In a surprising turn of events, Paste Magazine, a renowned music and culture outlet, has acquired the beloved feminist website Jezebel, less than a month after its closure G/O Media. The acquisition was made official on Tuesday, with plans to relaunch the site as soon as Wednesday, according to Josh Jackson, co-founder and editor in chief of Paste.

Jezebel, which emerged as part of the Gawker universe of websites in 2007, revolutionized feminist commentary on the internet. Its unique and bold approach to tackling feminist issues paved the way for a new generation of similar platforms. However, in November 2019, Jezebel fell victim to what G/O Media’s CEO, Jim Spanfeller, referred to as “economic headwinds,” leading to its closure and the subsequent laying off of 23 employees.

The news of Jezebel’s shutdown sparked an outpouring of tributes and reflections on its profound impact on both the internet and culture at large. While G/O Media had engaged with numerous potential buyers, none were able to strike a deal until Paste Magazine stepped in. The acquisition also included the purchase of Splinter, another political news website that G/O Media shut down in 2019.

Although the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, reports suggest that Paste Magazine acquired Jezebel and Splinter through an all-cash agreement. Mr. Jackson expressed his delight at securing a new home for Jezebel, stating that his company had been working on the sale for months. He plans to hire an editor in chief for Jezebel and recruit new writers to revive the platform.

What distinguishes Paste Magazine’s acquisition of Jezebel is its commitment to preserving the essence of the website across different eras. Mr. Jackson emphasizes the importance of pushing boundaries and reviving Jezebel’s tagline: “Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth.” He envisions Jezebel as the go-to site for millennial women, as it was for the previous generation, while also welcoming Gen Z voices.

With Paste Magazine’s bold move, the feminist writing landscape is about to witness a revival, breathing fresh life into the cause and providing a platform for intersectional feminist voices to be heard once again.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)