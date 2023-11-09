New Beginnings for Jezebel: A Refreshed Direction in Digital Media

By reshaping its strategy to adapt to changing industry dynamics, feminist media site Jezebel is embracing a transformation that positions it for new growth opportunities. The decision to suspend publication comes as Jezebel’s parent company, G/O, grapples with the challenges of a downturn in online advertising. While the move is undoubtedly a difficult one, G/O CEO Jim Spanfeller remains optimistic about the future.

Jezebel, launched in 2007 under the Gawker Media umbrella, has been a trailblazer in delivering sharp and insightful coverage that has come to define many digital media platforms. Although Jezebel’s unique model didn’t align with G/O’s overall strategy for its other publications, it remains a testament to the site’s reputation and influence that it garnered significant interest from potential buyers during the search for a new home.

With the suspension of Jezebel’s publication, G/O is taking the opportunity to restructure both its editorial and business teams. While this restructuring will result in the loss of 23 jobs, including positions at Jezebel, there is hope for alternative solutions to keep the publication alive and thriving.

Jezebel’s experience is not an isolated one in the industry. Many other new media brands have faced similar challenges, resulting in closures and restructurings. However, their impact on traditional media cannot be understated. These outlets, including Jezebel, have played a pivotal role in shaping the convergence of politics and identity in the digital landscape over the past decade.

In 2019, Jezebel was acquired G/O, which is owned a private equity firm, following its previous ownership Univision. Reflecting on the recent changes, G/O faced criticism from a writers’ union calling for leadership replacements. However, the company remains committed to navigating the evolving media landscape and finding new ways to ensure the success of its publications.

