Jezebel Suspends Publication Amidst Online Advertising Decline: Implications for New Media

Jezebel, a well-known feminist media site, has recently announced the suspension of its publication. This decision comes as its parent company, G/O, grapples with the challenges posed a downturn in online advertising. In a memo to staff, G/O CEO Jim Spanfeller described the process of making this decision as “excruciating,” reflecting the difficult circumstances faced the publication.

Established in 2007 as part of Gawker Media, Jezebel played a pioneering role in delivering sharp, dishy coverage that became synonymous with many digital upstarts. However, the suspension of Jezebel follows in the footsteps of other new media companies that have encountered obstacles in recent times.

Spanfeller had hoped that G/O, which operates other sites such as The Onion, Jalopnik, and Gizmodo, could navigate the challenges faced the industry. Sadly, this was not the case, and he admitted that Jezebel’s model did not align with the strategy for the company’s other, more niche publications. Despite engaging with more than two dozen potential buyers, no successful agreements were reached.

As a result of the publication’s suspension, a total of 23 jobs will be lost across the editorial and business teams. However, Spanfeller expressed his continued optimism that an alternative solution could be found for the future of Jezebel. It is worth noting that Jezebel’s struggle reflects a broader trend in the new media industry, with companies like Vice Media also undergoing restructuring following bankruptcy, and Buzzfeed News shutting down earlier this year.

Ben Smith, founder of Buzzfeed News, acknowledged the significant impact Jezebel had on shaping social media, particularly in relation to politics and identity. While these outlets may have faced closure, they undeniably influenced and reshaped traditional media during their existence.

Jezebel was acquired G/O in 2019, after previously being owned Univision. In 2020, a union representing writers at G/O called for the replacement of CEO Jim Spanfeller, citing a decline in site traffic under his leadership. Jezebel’s former editor-in-chief also left the publication, expressing dissatisfaction with the treatment of staff the company.

As the industry continues to evolve, the suspension of Jezebel serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges facing new media outlets. The ramifications are not limited to one publication alone but are indicative of a shifting landscape that requires adaptability and innovative strategies to succeed.

