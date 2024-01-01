Worrisome Surge in Antisemitic Content on Social Media Platforms

A recent report CyberWell, a social media watchdog, has highlighted a disturbing trend of increasing antisemitic content on various platforms following the recent conflict in Gaza. The report reveals that there was a staggering 1,000% increase in posts claiming that Jews killed Jesus on the X social media platform in the week following the Hamas massacre on October 7.

Furthermore, the hashtag #HitlerWasRight experienced a surge of 1,600% during the Gaza war, with a reach of 25 million views on X alone. CyberWell’s artificial intelligence technology detected an overall 86% increase in content classified as “highly probable” to be antisemitic during this period.

The alarming rise in antisemitic content on social media platforms raises concerns about the role these platforms play in propagating hate speech and incitement to violence. CyberWell strongly believes that social media companies are complicit in the spread of anti-Jewish hatred and violence, asserting that they must take responsibility for hosting such content and its severe consequences.

Of particular concern is the use of the phrase “Jews killed Jesus,” which saw a significant increase in reach from 2.8 billion views before the conflict to 4.2 billion views between October 7 and October 24. The X social media platform alone witnessed a shocking 1,000% increase in the spread of this phrase.

The report also highlights a rise in calls for physical violence against Jews and Israelis, with such discourse comprising 61% of all Arabic conversation monitored CyberWell during the conflict. Social media platforms, particularly Facebook and X, experienced a significant increase in posts classified as highly probable to be antisemitic, with X showing a much higher prevalence than Facebook.

This surge in antisemitic content and incitement to violence demands immediate attention from social media companies. CyberWell CEO Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor emphasizes the urgent need for a clear and organized plan to protect Israeli and Jewish users from such content. She questions whether these platforms will continue to be exploited Hamas, anti-Israelis, and antisemites and calls for increased investment in resources and new technologies to prevent the perpetuation of psychological terror and the incitement of violent incidents against Jews globally.

The report’s findings underscore the critical role that social media platforms play in shaping public awareness and the potential for these platforms to fuel violence and hate crimes. Failure to address these concerns may not only perpetuate violent incidents but also contribute to the growing problem of global antisemitism.