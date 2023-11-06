New Article: Jewish CUPE Members File Human Rights Claim Alleging Discrimination and Antisemitism

Jewish members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have recently filed a human rights claim against their union, accusing them of discrimination and antisemitism. This comes after several social media posts certain locals and the president of CUPE Ontario were seen as supporting the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel. However, the complaint goes beyond these recent incidents and alleges a pattern of antisemitic behavior spanning several years Canada’s largest labor union.

The claim, which was filed with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario, involves around 25 Jewish members of CUPE who state that they have experienced isolation, discrimination, threats, and harassment within the union. The complainants argue that the respondents have engaged in systemic discrimination against them promoting and participating in antisemitism. These incidents have left the Jewish members feeling unwelcome and silenced within the union.

Carrie Silverberg, one of the complainants and a former executive member of CUPE Local 1734, expressed her frustration with the lack of action taken against antisemitism within the union. She stated that she decided to resign from her position due to the toxic environment and the feeling of being unheard. Silverberg was particularly disturbed social media posts CUPE members celebrating the deaths of Jews following the Hamas attacks.

In response to the claim, CUPE Ontario’s president, Fred Hahn, stated that the union has not yet seen the complaint and cannot speak to the specific allegations made. However, he emphasized that CUPE takes matters of human rights seriously and believes that they have not violated Ontario’s Human Rights Code.

This human rights claim raises important questions about the duty of labor unions to address discrimination within their ranks. It also highlights the impact that social media posts can have in perpetuating harmful and divisive ideologies. It is crucial for institutions to create a safe and inclusive environment for all members, free from any form of discrimination or hatred.

FAQs:

1. What is the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario?

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario is an independent judicial body that adjudicates human rights claims brought under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

2. How many Jewish members of CUPE are involved in the claim?

Approximately 25 Jewish members of CUPE are part of the human rights claim.

3. What was the response from CUPE Ontario’s president?

CUPE Ontario’s president, Fred Hahn, stated that the union has not yet seen the complaint and cannot speak to the specific allegations. However, he emphasized that CUPE takes matters of human rights seriously and believes they have not violated Ontario’s Human Rights Code.