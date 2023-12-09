US Congressmembers Seek to Ban TikTok Amid Allegations of Antisemitism and National Security Concerns

A group of lawmakers in the US Congress is advocating for a ban on popular social media platform TikTok, citing concerns over national security and allegations of antisemitism. The move comes as Jewish and Israeli employees of TikTok have come forward with accounts of facing discrimination and harassment within the company.

TikTok, owned Chinese company ByteDance, has been criticized for its alleged role in promoting anti-Israel content amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Jewish employees, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed incidents of targeted harassment and calls to boycott Israeli-related companies and products their coworkers. Screenshots obtained Fox Business even showed TikTok employees celebrating the Hamas attack on October 7 and endorsing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

Despite Jewish employees reporting their concerns to management, TikTok failed to adequately address the issue, according to the employees. They expressed feelings of insecurity and a lack of support from senior management at the company.

A spokesperson for TikTok denied the allegations, stating that they do not reflect the experiences of the majority of employees. The company maintains that it has strong policies against discrimination and harassment and encourages employees to report their concerns. They also claim to have removed over 1.1 million videos in the conflict region for violating their rules, including content promoting hate speech and terrorism.

In addition to these allegations, some members of the US Congress view TikTok as a national security risk. They argue that the platform’s ownership a Chinese company raises concerns about data privacy and the potential for Chinese government influence. This has prompted calls for a ban on TikTok in the US.

As the debate around TikTok’s alleged antisemitism and national security risks intensifies, the platform faces increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and the public alike. The response from TikTok and its parent company ByteDance will be crucial in determining the future of the popular social media app on American soil.