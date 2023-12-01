New Study Reveals TikTok’s Algorithm Bias Towards Pro-Palestine Content

A recent study conducted data expert, Anthony Goldbloom, has shed light on the algorithm bias of popular social media platform TikTok. Goldbloom analyzed the engagement levels of posts containing hashtags related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and found a significant imbalance favoring pro-Palestine content. For every view of pro-Israel posts, there were approximately 54 views of pro-Palestine posts on TikTok.

The study caught the attention of tech leaders and influencers who expressed their concern over the growing influence of TikTok in shaping public opinion. A group of about 40 predominantly Jewish tech leaders, including founders of well-known companies like Gusto and Bonobos, met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and other members of the leadership team to discuss their concerns.

The tech executives raised questions about TikTok’s algorithm and its impact on the proliferation of biased content related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. They also expressed concerns about the rise in antisemitic incidents and the potential correlation with online content distributed social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

While TikTok has denied any intentional bias or manipulation of its algorithm, the company acknowledged the imbalance of views between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel content on the platform. TikTok attributed this discrepancy to several factors, including the longer existence and larger body of content associated with pro-Palestine hashtags.

Furthermore, TikTok pointed out that its user base, which skews towards a younger demographic, may also contribute to the higher engagement with pro-Palestine content. Studies have shown a generational divide in public opinion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with younger demographics more likely to sympathize with Palestinians.

Despite these explanations, Anthony Goldbloom remains skeptical, as the extent of the imbalance in engagement with pro-Palestinian content on TikTok seems disproportionate. The study raises important questions about the role of algorithms in shaping public discourse and calls for greater transparency from social media platforms like TikTok.

