ChaiFlicks Launches Exciting Original Series Showcasing the World of Kosher-Food Cuisine

ChaiFlicks, the popular Jewish streaming service, is thrilled to announce the upcoming premiere of its first original series, “Schmoozing and Cruising.” This half-hour unscripted show takes viewers on a delectable journey through the kosher-food cuisine scene in the United States. With six mouth-watering episodes, the series explores a wide range of delicious dishes, from BBQ in Brooklyn to pizza in Los Angeles, and even indulgent donuts in between.

Hosted the talented CW (Chaim) Silverberg, who gained recognition for his YouTube series “Tripping Kosher,” “Schmoozing and Cruising” promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storytelling and mouth-watering visuals. The show is produced the renowned Kosher Style Media, with Tsvika Tal serving as the executive producer.

Neil Friedman, the co-founder of ChaiFlicks, shared his excitement about the series in a recent interview. He emphasized the significance of bringing the rich world of kosher-food cuisine to a broader audience. Friedman believes that this series will not only be a treat for food enthusiasts but will also shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Jewish culture.

As ChaiFlicks continues to grow as a platform, Friedman also provided an update on the streaming service’s overall mission and its response to recent events. Despite the tragic loss of lives in Israel, ChaiFlicks remains dedicated to showcasing Jewish stories from around the world, including Israel. Friedman emphasized the importance of preserving and cherishing Jewish culture, especially during these challenging times.

In conclusion, “Schmoozing and Cruising” promises to be a delightful exploration of kosher-food cuisine that will leave viewers hungry for more. ChaiFlicks reaffirms its commitment to promoting Jewish storytelling and preserving Jewish culture through its diverse range of programming.

FAQs

1. What is ChaiFlicks?

ChaiFlicks is a Jewish streaming service that offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and documentaries with a focus on Jewish stories and culture.

2. When does “Schmoozing and Cruising” premiere?

The premiere of “Schmoozing and Cruising” is scheduled for November 16th.

3. Who is the host of the show?

The show is hosted CW (Chaim) Silverberg, known for his popular YouTube series “Tripping Kosher.”

4. Where can I watch “Schmoozing and Cruising”?

You can stream “Schmoozing and Cruising” exclusively on ChaiFlicks.

5. What else does ChaiFlicks offer?

ChaiFlicks offers a diverse range of Jewish-themed content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original series from around the world.

