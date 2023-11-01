ChaiFlicks Explores the Flavors of Jewish Cuisine in New Original Series

ChaiFlicks, the leading Jewish streaming service, is shaking things up with its first-ever original series, “Schmoozing and Cruising.” This exciting unscripted show takes viewers on a culinary journey across the United States, showcasing delicious kosher-food cuisine. From savoring mouthwatering BBQ in Brooklyn to indulging in delectable pizza in Los Angeles, “Schmoozing and Cruising” will feature six tantalizing episodes that celebrate the diverse flavors of Jewish cuisine.

Neil Friedman, co-founder of ChaiFlicks, expressed his enthusiasm for the series, stating, “We’re bringing the kosher-food world, something that not everybody knows about even in the Jewish world, out above ground.” This new show aligns with ChaiFlicks’ mission to present exceptional programming from Israel and other parts of the world to both Jewish and broader audiences.

Hosted CW (Chaim) Silverberg, known for his popular YouTube series “Tripping Kosher,” “Schmoozing and Cruising” is produced Kosher Style Media, with Tsvika Tal serving as the executive producer. With Silverberg’s expertise and passion for kosher cuisine, viewers can expect an immersive and delightful exploration of Jewish food culture.

Amidst recent tragic events in Israel, ChaiFlicks remains committed to its role as a Jewish storytelling service. Despite pausing marketing efforts, ChaiFlicks has experienced a surge in viewership of Israeli programming, highlighting the importance of preserving Jewish culture and history in the face of adversity.

