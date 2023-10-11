Jewish Parents Told to Delete Social Media from Children’s Phones Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Jewish parents in various countries, including Israel, the US, and the UK, have been advised schools to remove social media apps from their children’s phones due to concerns over distressing content related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. One of the main worries is the sharing of hostage videos, which could potentially cause emotional harm to children. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have been specifically mentioned as sources of graphic and disturbing images and videos related to the conflict.

Schools in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been communicating this message to parents since the weekend, urging them to delete certain social media apps from their children’s devices. Similar advice was sent to parents a school in New Jersey, USA, which cited local psychologists and the Israeli government’s recommendation. Another school in New York encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media usage and discuss how to avoid or handle distressing content.

The flood of graphic and disturbing content on social media during times of conflict has prompted concerns about children’s exposure to such material. The parent’s association of a Tel Aviv school mentioned the expectation of videos showing hostages “begging for their lives” and emphasized the need to protect children from such content. In the UK, some Jewish schools have advised parents to engage in discussions with their children about the content they encounter on social media platforms rather than enforcing a complete ban.

The UK’s Technology Secretary recently met with the executives of major social media companies and urged them to clearly outline the actions they are taking to remove illegal content that violates their terms and conditions. However, neither TikTok nor Instagram has responded to requests for comment.

In conclusion, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, Jewish parents are advised to remain vigilant about their children’s social media usage and take appropriate measures to safeguard them from distressing and potentially harmful content.

Source:

– BBC News