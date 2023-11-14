Montreal Jewish-Owned Businesses Face Targeted Vandalism Amid Middle East Conflict

Article Content

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Jewish-owned businesses in Montreal are facing targeted acts of vandalism and harassment. Lists of these businesses are circulating on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, encouraging individuals to boycott and vandalize establishments deemed to be supportive of the Israeli government. The owners of these businesses are too afraid to publicly speak out or file complaints with the police, fearing potential reprisals.

Incidents of vandalism include swastikas sprayed on menus, profane anti-Semitic messages, and damage to company property such as smashed windshields. Despite the escalating attacks, the affected business owners choose to remain anonymous, prioritizing the safety of their families and employees. They believe that the focus should be on ensuring the security of schools and synagogues, which have also been subject to alarming incidents.

Leaders across the political spectrum have strongly condemned these acts of anti-Semitism, with Premier François Legault vowing to find and punish the culprits. The Jewish community in Montreal, comprising approximately 90,000 individuals, is calling for increased security measures, including the deployment of off-duty armed police officers to protect Jewish schools. Federation CJA and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs have also requested an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials to assess the threat level and implement necessary safety measures.

The Montreal Gazette has managed to obtain one of the boycott lists circulating on social media, along with photographic evidence of targeted businesses and screenshots of derogatory discussions on TikTok. Despite not experiencing physical vandalism, other Jewish-owned establishments have reported harassment on Instagram, further highlighting the distressing climate.

Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs condemned the targeting of Jewish businesses, emphasizing the troubling nature of these actions. The Jewish community in Montreal calls for unity and support during these challenging times, urging individuals to foster understanding and respect amidst the ongoing conflict.

