TikTok Urged to Take Immediate Action to Combat Antisemitism and Protect Users

In a powerful letter released influential Jewish figures in the TikTok community, the platform has been called upon to address its rampant antisemitism and take action to protect Jewish creators and the broader Jewish community. The letter highlights the lack of critical safety features on TikTok, leaving Jewish users vulnerable to harassment, hate speech, and threats.

Jewish creators on TikTok contribute vibrant content ranging from dancing and cooking to singing and positivity. However, they are constantly subjected to abhorrent and inhumane treatment solely based on their ethno-religious identity. Antisemitism on the platform is a pervasive problem that has been overlooked for far too long.

The daily reality for Jewish content creators involves receiving death threats, facing relentless harassment in the form of comments and interactions, and living in fear of real-world consequences. The anger and hate fueled TikTok have even led to instances of antisemitic harassment, assault, and vandalism. The Jewish community feels the need to take extreme measures such as hiring armed security and limiting their online presence to protect themselves from the suffocating digital hate.

It is alarming that TikTok’s inaction in the face of Jew-hatred parallels the initial stages of the Holocaust. The failure to protect vulnerable communities not only affects the Jewish community but also impacts other marginalized groups. As a platform at the epicenter of cultural conversation, TikTok must address its shortcomings and ensure the safety of its users.

The letter outlines several urgent actions that TikTok needs to take. Firstly, the platform’s safety tools must be improved to effectively protect Jewish creators from indiscriminate harassment and hate speech. Content moderation on TikTok also needs to be fair, equitable, and responsive to reports of antisemitic content. Additionally, TikTok should prioritize verified and objective content during times of crisis, such as the spread of misinformation related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Lastly, the platform should establish a community manager role dedicated to Jewish creators and the Jewish TikTok community to address safety concerns.

TikTok holds a tremendous responsibility as a platform with over one billion users. It is crucial for the company to rise to the occasion and take immediate action to combat antisemitism, protect its Jewish creators, and set an example for other platforms facing similar challenges.

