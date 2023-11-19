TikTok Faces Criticism Over Antisemitism and Misinformation

More than a dozen Jewish influencers and celebrities recently addressed the issue of rising antisemitic harassment on TikTok during a private video call with company executives. The meeting, which had over 30 participants, including well-known figures like Sacha Baron Cohen and Debra Messing, was led TikTok’s head of operations, Adam Presser, and global head of user operations, Seth Melnick – both of whom are Jewish.

During the call, concerns were raised about the presence of inflammatory and misleading content on the platform. While Sacha Baron Cohen accused TikTok of enabling the largest antisemitic movement since the Nazis, Presser acknowledged the need for social media companies to take action against antisemitism.

TikTok organized the meeting in response to an open letter from more than 40 Jewish social media influencers and celebrities, who expressed concerns about the platform’s failure to address antisemitism adequately. The signatories stated that TikTok is not a safe space for Jewish users and that executives are not doing enough to combat online hatred.

In addition to the concerns raised influencers, some members of Congress have called for TikTok to be banned in the United States. These lawmakers argue that the app, owned Chinese company ByteDance, poses a data security risk and enables the Chinese government to influence TikTok’s algorithm. They also claim that TikTok promotes anti-Israel content amid ongoing conflicts.

To address some of these concerns, TikTok announced a ban on content promoting the “Letter to America” written Osama bin Laden in 2002. The letter, which just recently gained traction on TikTok, contains justifications for violence against Americans and expresses hatred towards Jewish people and Israel.

During the video call, participants emphasized the importance of TikTok taking stronger action against antisemitism on the platform. They highlighted the failure of the platform’s tools to prevent antisemitic comments targeting Jewish users and urged TikTok to moderate pro-Palestinian slogans that are widely interpreted as calls to eradicate Israel.

TikTok defended its approach, stating that it prohibits content that threatens violence and spreads hate. However, concerns were also raised about TikTok’s editing tools being used to target Jewish users and the lack of timely responses to reports of harassment.

The meeting served as an opportunity for TikTok to learn from influencers and address the shortcomings of its moderation policies. TikTok acknowledges the need for improvement and expressed its commitment to ensuring the platform remains a safe environment for all users.

FAQ