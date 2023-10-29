Actor Josh Peck Embraces his Jewish Heritage: A Symbol of Resilience in the Face of Antisemitism

Amidst the alarming surge in global antisemitism following Hamas’s recent attack on Israel, actor Josh Peck turned to Instagram to celebrate his Jewish roots. Peck, widely recognized for his role as a child actor on Nickelodeon, has consistently showcased his connection to his Jewish heritage through various social media platforms over the years.

In response to the escalating antisemitic incidents, particularly in Los Angeles, California, the “Oppenheimer” actor sought solace and guidance from Rabbi Zalmy Fogelman, a prominent figure in the Los Angeles Jewish community. Rabbi Fogelman, known as thevillagerabbi on social media, has successfully engaged with the city’s Jewish diaspora, using his platform to educate, inform, and celebrate Judaism through innovative methods such as tefillin wrapping and simplifying prayer meanings.

In a captivating video shared on Peck’s Instagram page, the actor and Rabbi Fogelman could be seen together at the Village Synagogue in West Hollywood, California, engaging in the age-old practice of tefillin wrapping. Peck expressed his enthusiasm, confessing that it had been a while since he last participated in this ritual during his Bar Mitzvah. Interestingly, Peck revealed that the theme for his Bar Mitzvah was “Broadway.”

Under Rabbi Fogelman’s guidance, Peck learned to wrap the leather straps of the tefillin around his arm, symbolizing the connection to his heart, as well as on his head, symbolizing the connection to his mind. Through sharing this significant moment on social media, Peck aimed to embody the resilience of the Jewish people, showcasing his profound embrace of his Jewish soul.

As the world grapples with increasing acts of antisemitism, individuals like Josh Peck play a pivotal role in raising awareness, fostering unity, and celebrating the strength of Jewish heritage. By embracing their roots and sharing their experiences, they send a powerful message of defiance against hatred and a commitment to upholding the diverse tapestry of humanity.

