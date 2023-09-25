“La Virgule”: The Dangerous New TikTok Game

Summary: “La Virgule” is a new dangerous game spreading among schools in France. It involves surprise attacking and twisting the neck of classmates. Popularized on TikTok, the game has raised concerns about potential serious injuries to the spine and cervical area. It is important for parents and educators to be aware of this game and take preventive measures.

The latest viral challenge on social media platforms is a concerning trend called “La Virgule,” or “The Comma.” The game involves twisting the neck of friends from behind as a surprise attack. This dangerous game has now made its way into schoolyards, following previous risky games like the “foulard” or the “scar challenge.” The popularity of “La Virgule” is mainly driven platforms like TikTok, favored young people.

Numerous videos showcasing this game have surfaced on TikTok, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Some videos mention that the participants are randomly chosen for a surprise effect, while others involve friends who have given their consent. The challenge has even developed a competitive aspect, with participants attempting to perform the “fastest comma in France.”

Medical professionals have raised alarms regarding the potential consequences of this game on the spine and cervical area. Cervical sprains and whiplash are possible serious injuries that can occur. Dr. Patrick de Boisse, a pediatrician in Marseille, believes that the root of the problem lies in children having access to mobile phones at an early age. He suggests that children should not have phones until they are 16 years old, to reduce negative influences and screen addiction.

Despite not being classified as harassment, Dr. de Boisse considers “La Virgule” a form of harassment due to the risks it poses to children’s health. If your child becomes a victim of this game, it is crucial to take appropriate action. Although the game has not yet been reported schools in the Aix-Marseille region, the local education authorities regularly sensitize school directors and staff about dangerous games.

The FCPE (Federation of Parents’ Councils) advises parents and educators to inform both children and parents about the risks associated with this game, encourage open dialogue, and foster a climate of trust within the educational community. Transparency and communication are key to encouraging students to speak up without fear.

It is essential to consider the age of digital majority in France. According to a study conducted Génération Numérique, 63% of young people under the age of 13 have at least one social media account, despite being theoretically prohibited. The introduction of a digital majority at the age of 15 aims to protect children from the potential risks of social media platforms. It also ensures that platforms implement technical solutions during registration processes to better prevent and address online crimes, such as cyberbullying.

