New Black Deal: Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV On Sale

If you’re in the market for a new TV, you’re in luck! The Samsung QN85C Neo QLED is now available at discounted prices in three different sizes: 55″, 65″, and 75″. This television comes equipped with a state-of-the-art 4K Quantum Dot VA display that supports 4K, HDR10+, and HLG with true 10-bit color depth. With HDMI 2.1 and a refresh rate of 120Hz, it’s perfect for gaming on platforms like PS5, Xbox X|S, and gaming PCs.

In terms of features, the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED has everything you’d expect from a high-end TV. It boasts a Dual-Triple tuner, 4x HDMI 2.1 ports, LAN/WLAN connectivity, CI interface, and the Tizen 7 operating system that offers a seamless smart TV experience.

Currently, the best deal can be found on the 55-inch Samsung QE55QN85C NEO QLED, available for just €909, including delivery, at Fox-Markt. However, stocks are running out fast, so you’ll need to act quickly to secure this offer. Normally priced at around €1,100, you can save between 18% to 20% on this TV, depending on whether delivery costs are included.

If you’re looking for a larger screen, the 65-inch Samsung QE65QN85C NEO QLED is available for €1,199 (plus €40 for delivery) at alza. This model experienced a price drop from €1,648 in mid-October to €1,329 in early November, making it an even more attractive option.

For those in need of an even bigger screen, the 75-inch Samsung QE75QN85C NEO QLED can be purchased for €1,849, including delivery, at Fox-Markt – the most affordable option available. However, stocks are limited, and if you’re too late, you can still find the same model for an additional €10 at Galaxus. Keep in mind that just last month, this TV was priced at €2,989, so now is the perfect time to upgrade.

With these incredible discounts, there’s no better time to invest in a Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy a cinema-like experience in the comfort of your own home.

FAQ

What is a Quantum Dot VA-Display?

A Quantum Dot VA-Display is a type of display technology that uses Quantum Dots to enhance picture quality. It offers vibrant and accurate colors, deeper blacks, and improved contrast compared to traditional LCD displays.

What is HDMI 2.1?

HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the High-Definition Multimedia Interface standard. It supports higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), making it ideal for gaming and watching high-quality content.

What is Tizen 7 operating system?

Tizen 7 is an operating system developed Samsung for their smart TVs. It offers a user-friendly interface, access to various streaming apps, and allows for seamless integration with other smart devices.

Where can I purchase the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV?

You can find the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED TV at various retailers, including Fox-Markt, alza, and Galaxus.

Please note that URLs provided are hypothetical and should be replaced with accurate sources if available.