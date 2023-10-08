CBS and FOX Schedule Doubleheader and Single Games for NFL Broadcasts

CBS and FOX have announced their lineup for today’s NFL broadcasts, with CBS airing a doubleheader and FOX showing a single game in each region.

In the New York area, viewers will be treated to a morning game between the Jaguars and Bills, which will be broadcasted from London on the NFL Network. Following that, CBS will air the Ravens at Steelers game, while FOX will showcase the Giants at Dolphins matchup. The late game in this region will be the Jets at Broncos, which will be shown on CBS.

The Jets vs. Broncos game is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 pm Eastern and is favored 2.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will be called Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan on CBS.

Interestingly, the featured game of the week for CBS is Chiefs vs. Vikings, but its broadcast will be limited to areas where the Jets and Broncos are typically seen. This includes markets such as Scranton, Albany, Hartford, and Burlington, as well as the Mountain region states of Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, and New Mexico.

Viewers living in areas where the game is shown can also stream it on NFL+, the league’s official streaming service, provided they have a subscription. Alternatively, if the game is not available in their area, they can stream it on NFL Sunday Ticket with a subscription through YouTube or YouTube TV.

On a national level, tonight’s game between the Cowboys and 49ers will be broadcasted on NBC, while tomorrow night’s matchup between the Packers and Raiders will be shown on ESPN.

