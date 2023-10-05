Jet.AI Launches CharterGPT App for Android, Making Private Jet Booking Easier with AI

Jet.AI, a private aviation and artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced the release of its AI-powered charter booking application, CharterGPT, on the Android store. The app, already available on iOS, utilizes natural language processing to streamline the booking process for consumers and charter operators.

The CharterGPT app aims to make private jet booking as easy and efficient as possible for users. With its ability to process natural language, the app can provide actionable suggestions to users, enhancing the value of AI offering novel recommendations. By operating its own aircraft on behalf of customers, Jet.AI ensures that the output of AI meets high real-world standards.

Mike Winston, Founder and Executive Chair of Jet.AI, expressed his excitement about expanding the availability of the CharterGPT app to Android users globally. He highlighted the app’s ability to provide a skilled broker experience to anyone with the app, making private jet booking accessible to a wider audience.

Jet.AI operates in two segments: Software and Aviation. The Software segment includes the CharterGPT app and the Jet.AI Operator platform, which offers various software products for FAA Part 135 charter providers. These products help increase revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment encompasses jet aircraft fractions, jet card services, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer’s brokerage.

As an official partner of the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup champions, Jet.AI exemplifies its commitment to innovation and excellence in the private aviation industry.

Overall, the launch of the CharterGPT app for Android marks a significant step forward in using AI to simplify and enhance the private jet booking experience. [Source: no URLs provided]