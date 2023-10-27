Jessie Anna Westman: A Life Filled with Love, Service, and Creativity

Jessie Anna Westman, a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many, passed away on October 23, 2023, at the age of 99. Born on January 25, 1924, in Anoka, Minnesota, Jessie’s journey was shaped her father, a brave World War I veteran, who was studying at the University of Minnesota farm school when she entered the world. Although her start in life was marked challenges, it was Jessie’s resilience and determination that defined her character.

At the tender age of six months, Jessie’s family relocated to Lima, Illinois, and later settled in Kingsdale, Minnesota when she was eight. It was in Kingsdale where Jessie spent her formative years, attending grade school and eventually graduating from Cloverton High School in 1940.

Driven her passion for learning and caring for others, Jessie pursued her education at Duluth State Teacher College before embarking on nurses training at Minneapolis General Hospital. Her training coincided with the tumultuous years of World War II, during which she served as a valiant cadet nurse. Unfortunately, Jessie’s dreams of becoming a nurse were shattered when she contracted polio during the nationwide epidemic in 1946.

Undeterred the setback, Jessie found love and companionship in her marriage to Berton Westman on June 3, 1945. Together, they raised four children and built a loving family. While Bert worked in various body shops, Jessie became an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church. She devoted her time to numerous organizations her children were involved in, making a lasting impact through her participation in Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Sunday School, 4H, and PTA.

Jessie was a woman of many talents and passions. Her sewing skills were unparalleled as she tirelessly crafted thousands of Teddy Bears for underprivileged children in Mexico. She also donated countless baby quilts to charity and crocheted beautiful prayer shawls for her church, loved ones, and friends. Jessie’s love for literature and creativity extended to her children, as she instilled in them a deep appreciation for reading, writing, and poetry.

On November 13, 2023, a memorial service will be held at Faith United Methodist Church to celebrate and honor Jessie’s remarkable life. She leaves behind a legacy of love, compassion, and boundless generosity. Jessie is survived her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, who will forever cherish her memory.

