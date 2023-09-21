Jessica Biel’s Hilarious *NSYNC Throwback Interview Goes Viral on TikTok

Summary: In a viral TikTok video, Jessica Biel shares a throwback interview from 1999 where she admits she wasn’t a huge fan of *NSYNC, despite being married to Justin Timberlake. As the news of *NSYNC’s reunion and upcoming single release generated excitement among millennials on TikTok, Biel took the opportunity to share the funny interview clip. The video has now garnered over 1.3 million views.

The interview clip shows Biel stating, “To be honest, I don’t listen, I haven’t really… I’m not a huge fan. But, I mean, cool I guess.” While the clip was amusing then, it’s even funnier now considering the highly publicized and beloved relationship between Biel and Timberlake.

Fans and even NSYNC member Lance Bass joined in on the fun in the comments, joking about Biel’s past disinterest in the boyband. However, some fans were also intrigued Biel’s caption on the TikTok, which read, “For the record, I’VE CHANGED. LOVE YOU GUYS ❤️ Can’t wait!” This led to speculation about what she might be referring to. While it’s confirmed that *NSYNC will be reuniting for the movie “Trolls Band Together” with their first single “Better Place,” fans are hoping for more, including the possibility of a tour or new album.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the amusing throwback interview and look forward to *NSYNC’s upcoming single and movie appearance.

