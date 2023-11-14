Jessica Alba Glows in No-Makeup Video, Showcases Before-and-After Look

Jessica Alba, renowned actress and philanthropist, recently captivated her fans with a stunning no-makeup video on Instagram. In the video, she showcased her before-and-after looks for the prestigious Baby2Baby gala, where she joined other notable attendees such as Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek.

The Baby2Baby gala is an organization dedicated to providing essential items like diapers and clothes to children living in poverty. Jessica’s participation in this noble cause added to the allure of her transformation video.

Starting fresh-faced and radiant in a robe, the video flawlessly transitioned into Jessica’s red carpet-ready appearance, accompanied the soulful tunes of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain.” The captivating video also included heartwarming moments of Jessica sharing affectionate gestures with her partner, Cash Warren.

Fans were awestruck Jessica’s beauty, flooding the comments section with love and admiration. Words like “beautiful” and “unmatched” filled the space, accompanied countless heart emojis. It’s no wonder that Jessica’s skincare line, available through The Honest Company, has garnered such a devoted following.

Speaking of her beauty routine, Jessica has previously shared her dedication to using products from her own line, including the Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser and the Hyaluronic Acid + NMF Serum. These products have become staples in her skincare routine, helping her maintain her natural glow.

Not limited to skincare, Jessica also focuses on maintaining a balanced diet for her overall well-being. She reportedly reduces her consumption of animal products and alcohol throughout the week while allowing herself a more relaxed approach on the weekends.

Jessica Alba’s no-makeup video serves as a reminder that true beauty shines from within, and her commitment to philanthropy and self-care continues to inspire both her fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the Baby2Baby gala?

The Baby2Baby gala is an annual event organized the Baby2Baby organization, which aims to provide basic necessities like diapers and clothing to children in poverty. It is attended various celebrities and philanthropists who support the cause.

2. What skincare products does Jessica Alba use?

Jessica Alba uses products from her own skincare line, available through The Honest Company. Some of her favorites include the Honest Beauty Calm On Foaming Cream Cleanser and the Hyaluronic Acid + NMF Serum.

3. How does Jessica Alba maintain a balanced diet?

Jessica Alba follows a plant-based diet for four days a week and abstains from alcohol. However, she allows herself the freedom to indulge in whatever she desires on the weekends, emphasizing the importance of balance.

