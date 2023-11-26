The Journey of Jess Stewart: Breaking Free from the Exclusive Brethren

In a world where separation from regular society is the norm, Jess Stewart embarked on a carefully planned covert operation to leave the Exclusive Brethren, a secretive religious group in New Zealand. Born without limbs, Jess weighed just 22 kilograms and faced a life of complete devotion to the group’s strict rules and absolute devotion to their leader, Bruce Hales Jr.

Growing up, Jess had no complaints about his life. Despite his physical challenges, he felt accepted and embraced the close-knit community. His health struggles led to 52 surgeries, making him a beloved figure within the group, with families raising funds to support his medical journey.

However, as Jess grew older, he began questioning the inconsistencies in the teachings of the church. These questions, deemed uncomfortable the community, created friction within his family. He discovered an underground network at school that allowed him to access music and movies forbidden the Brethren’s strict internet filters.

At 16, Jess wanted to leave, but the desire to listen to music and watch movies was not enough to drive him to make the change. It was the challenges in forming relationships within the community that eventually solidified his decision. By the age of 19, Jess was determined to break free from the Exclusive Brethren, despite the conflict it would cause with his family.

While he acknowledges that the majority of the Brethren are good people, Jess believes that the leadership’s intense rules and boundaries stifled his growth and independence. His departure required three years of meticulous planning and a well-thought-out itinerary.

Now free from the confines of the Exclusive Brethren, Jess cherishes the sense of freedom he has found. While he occasionally misses aspects of his past life, he embraces his new journey with optimism and looks forward to a future where he can fully explore his passions.

