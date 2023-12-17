Small Jersey Shore District Considers Merger with Toms River Regional School District

A small district in the Jersey Shore region is currently deliberating whether to merge with one of New Jersey’s largest districts. The Seaside Heights school board is set to vote on a resolution supporting the merger with the Toms River Regional School District. If approved, this plan would also result in middle and high school students being transferred to a different district. The state’s education commissioner would need to authorize a referendum vote for this proposed merger, which would be the second school district regionalization plan in New Jersey since 2013.

The Seaside Borough Council has already expressed its support for the regional study findings and has authorized the merger. Under this plan, the Hugh J. Boyd, Jr. Elementary School, the only school in the Seaside Heights district, would close. Instead, students would attend East Dover Elementary School through fifth grade, Toms River Intermediate East School for grades 6-8, and Toms River East High School.

Currently, students from Seaside Heights attend grades 7-12 in the Central Regional School District, a much smaller district than Toms River. The Central Regional school board, however, opposes the merger and highlights the need for legal clarification and further study. They argue that this regionalization report raises concerns about financial implications for the remaining districts of Berkeley, Ocean Gate, Island Heights, and Seaside Park.

New Jersey has relatively few regionalized school districts compared to other states, but there has been a recent push towards consolidation. Last year, Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill offering financial incentives for districts to study consolidation or merge into county-wide or regional school districts. Another ongoing merger is taking place in Monmouth County, where the K-6 school districts in Highlands and Atlantic Highlands are joining the Henry Hudson Regional School District.

The decision on whether to proceed with the merger will be made the Seaside Heights school board in a special meeting at the Hugh J. Boyd Elementary School. As the discussion continues, the fate of these districts hangs in the balance, and the impact on students and taxpayers remains a central concern.