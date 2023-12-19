Cape May, New Jersey: A Christmas Wonderland

Visiting Cape May, New Jersey during the holiday season is like stepping into a Christmas wonderland. With its Victorian architecture and festive decorations, this charming seaside resort has been recognized as one of America’s favorite “Christmassy” towns.

According to a poll conducted Mixbook, Cape May ranked 53rd out of 3,000 families’ favorite festive destinations. While Pigeon Forge, Tennessee took the top spot, Cape May’s rich traditions and holiday spirit still make it a popular choice for families and enthusiasts.

One of the highlights of Christmas in Cape May is the Christmas Candlelight House Tour. This self-guided walking tour allows visitors to admire the beautifully decorated buildings adorned with twinkling lights. If walking isn’t your preferred way of exploring, you can also take a trolley ride and enjoy the tour that way.

Aside from the house tour, Cape May offers various activities to celebrate the holiday season. You can immerse yourself in a Winter Wonderland, where you can shop for unique gifts and souvenirs. There is even an opportunity to have breakfast with Santa, creating cherished memories for children and adults alike.

Whether you’re seeking a romantic getaway or a family-friendly holiday destination, Cape May has something to offer. The combination of its stunning architecture, festive decorations, and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal place to experience the magic of Christmas.

If you’re interested in visiting Cape May and exploring one of America’s beloved festive towns, you can find more information about the attractions and events on their official website. Additionally, you can refer to Mixbook’s comprehensive list of America’s favorite Christmassy towns for other enchanting destinations to consider for your holiday adventures.