Episode 25 of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Airs on September 21

In the upcoming episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” titled “Margarita Problems!”, Mike takes it upon himself to investigate Angelina’s biological father. Meanwhile, the aftermath of the charcuterie party begins to settle down but not without drama stirred up Mike.

Fans can catch the new episode on Thursday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For cord cutters, streaming options include Philo, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream, all of which offer free trials. Cable subscribers can also log in to MTV.com with their cable credentials to stream the episode for free.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” follows the original cast members of the groundbreaking show “Jersey Shore.” After six seasons together, the cast members became pop-culture sensations known for their partying antics. The show went on hiatus in 2012 but returned with a new concept – a family vacation in Miami Beach. The cast, older and perhaps wiser, reunite to navigate the challenges of adulthood.

Philo is a popular live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of entertainment channels, including MTV. It provides over 60 channels for just $25 per month and includes unlimited DVR. The service is compatible with various app-enabled devices, making it convenient for users to stream their favorite shows. Currently, Philo is offering a free 7-day trial for new subscribers.

