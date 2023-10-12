“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Returns with New Episode: How to Watch Without Cable

The highly anticipated new episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is set to air on MTV Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. For those without cable, don’t fret! There are several streaming platforms where you can catch all the drama and excitement.

Philo, one of the popular streaming services, will be offering a free trial for new users. With Philo, you can access a variety of entertainment and lifestyle channels, including AMC, BET, MTV, and Comedy Central, all for the budget-friendly price of $25/month.

Another streaming option is DirecTV, which also provides a free trial for new subscribers. DirecTV offers over 75 live TV channels, allowing you to stream both live and on-demand content. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, news junkie, or simply looking for entertainment, DirecTV has got you covered.

FuboTV is yet another streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. With more than 100 channels available, you’ll never run out of things to watch.

This season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” promises to shake things up with the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The dynamic of the show’s family will be tested as chaos and adventures ensue. Fans can look forward to seeing familiar faces like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Don’t miss out on all the drama, laughter, and unexpected twists that “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” has to offer. Take advantage of the free trial periods offered streaming services like Philo, DirecTV, and FuboTV, and catch up on all the episodes you’ve missed.

