“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Continues with New Season on Philo

The highly anticipated new season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is set to return on Thursday, Sep. 28 at 8 p.m. In the upcoming episode, Deena will kick off the family trip with margaritas and a group dinner, while Angelina and Mike attempt to resolve their issues.

For those who don’t have access to cable, there are alternative ways to watch the show live. Philo, a streaming service, offers a free trial that allows viewers to livestream “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” as it airs. Philo offers over 70 live channels, including MTV, and also provides access to thousands of movies and TV series on-demand. The service costs $25 per month, but there are various packages available that include premium channels for an additional fee.

Another streaming option is Fubo TV, which is known for its wide range of channels and extensive sports coverage. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $74.99 per month. It includes ABC and the ESPN family, making it particularly appealing to sports fans.

If you miss an episode or want to catch up on previous seasons, both Philo and Fubo TV offer on-demand content and free trials that last several days.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” is a reunion series that brings together the cast from the original “Jersey Shore,” which aired from 2009 to 2012. The show documents the wild adventures of the group as they go on vacations together in various locations. While it’s uncertain if Ronnie will make a full return as a cast member, the rest of the original crew, including Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, and Pauly ‘DJ Pauly D’ Delvecchio, will be back for this season.

So, grab your favorite snacks and get ready for another exciting season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”!