Dak Prescott Continues to Impress Despite Self-Criticism

Dak Prescott’s performance in the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday earned him chants of “MVP” from the fans. However, despite his solid showing, Prescott was not satisfied with his own play.

In the game, Prescott threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions. He also added 11 rushing yards on three carries. While many regarded his performance as exceptional, Prescott believed that he could have done better.

“I’m my biggest critic,” the quarterback stated. “Although we won, it wasn’t my best game. I always strive to do better.”

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, on the other hand, praised Prescott’s performance and dismissed any doubts about his ability to excel in high-stakes playoff games.

“Dak Prescott deserves credit for his outstanding play against Philadelphia,” Jones declared. “His performance should silence those who question his ability to deliver in playoff-like situations.”

Although Prescott has faced criticism for his postseason record, which currently stands at 2-4, he has been on a career-high streak recently. In his last eight games, he has thrown 23 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. He has also achieved a team single-season record throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of the last seven games, a feat previously held Tony Romo.

Prescott’s remarkable run has significantly improved his chances of winning the NFL Most Valuable Player award. According to ESPN BET, his odds have escalated from 60-to-1 to +175, making him the frontrunner.

However, for Prescott, individual accolades are secondary to his main goal of winning a Super Bowl. This aspiration is shared Jones, who believes that Prescott has the potential to become a Super Bowl champion.

“Dak is a highly capable player who has what it takes to win a Super Bowl,” Jones affirmed.

With the Cowboys currently leading the NFC East with a 10-3 record, Prescott’s focus is solely on driving the team towards victory. If he can guide the Cowboys to further success, there is a chance that Prescott may join the elite group of MVP winners in the franchise’s history, such as Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith. However, for Prescott, the ultimate measure of success lies in achieving a Super Bowl victory.