Jermall Charlo Expresses Desire for Fights Against Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez

Jermall Charlo has made it clear that he wants to face Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez in the ring, expressing his desire for payback after his brother Jermell’s defeat against Canelo. However, there are suggestions that Jermall should consider some tune-up fights before taking on Canelo for the undisputed super middleweight championship, unless his sole focus is securing a big payday.

In an Instagram post, Jermall Charlo stated, “When I get the chance, I’m going to knock the f**k out of Caleb Plant. Hey, I’m going to come back and get revenge, watch.” Plant, the former IBF super middleweight champion, has previously called out Charlo.

Before entertaining bouts against Canelo and Plant, Jermall must first secure a victory in his upcoming fight against 154-pounder Jose Benavidez Jr. on November 25. However, doubts surrounding Jermall’s form have arisen due to his performance 27 months ago against Juan Macias Montiel.

Jermall’s motivation to face Canelo stems from his desire to avenge his brother’s loss and potentially open up opportunities for Jermell to secure a lucrative fight against Terence Crawford. He could increase his credibility taking on the winner of the Tim Tszyu vs. Brian Mendoza match and catching Crawford’s attention.

In recent reports, it is stated that Charlo is in discussions for his highly anticipated return, with the possibility of it taking place on the undercard of the David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade event in November.

